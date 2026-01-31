Letang out at least 4 weeks for Penguins with fractured foot

Defenseman placed on injured reserve by Pittsburgh, which has won 5 straight games

Kris Letang update

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Kris Letang is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with a fractured foot, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced prior to their game against the New York Rangers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS).

The 38-year-old defenseman played the previous two games, Letang including 21:15 in Pittsburgh’s fifth straight win on Thursday, a 6-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. Letang missed the two games prior to that because of an upper-body injury, but neither he nor forward Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed) practiced on Friday. There was not an immediate update on Malkin’s status.

Letang, who has been placed on injured reserve, has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 50 games this season while averaging 22:06 of ice time.

