Winter Classic jerseys for Seattle and Vegas unveiled

Charlie McAvoy growing into Bruins complete leader

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Road To The NHL Winter Classic episode schedule

Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL on tap news and notes November 22

Laine to play Wednesday after he was healthy scratch

Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

NHL buzz news and notes November 21

Canadiens lose Harvey-Pinard, Harris to injuries

Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve roundtable

Hoglander fined maximum for slew-footing Labanc

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars

Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury

Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken game recap November 20

Rangers at Penguins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
RANGERS (12-3-1) at PENGUINS (9-8-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Connor Mackey

Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Radim Zohorna

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Alex Nylander

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Dmitri Samorukov

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... Quick is expected to start after Shesterkin made 30 saves Monday. … Fox wore a no-contact jersey in a second straight morning skate but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. ... Rust, a forward, is day to day. ... Hinostroza, who missed a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday because of a lower-body injury, could replace Rust at first-line right wing. … Rakell, usually second-line right wing, is out longer-term after playing 14:30 against Vegas. … Ruhwedel, a defenseman, is week to week after also getting injured Sunday. ... Ludvig will be a game-time decision, potentially returning from a concussion sustained in his NHL debut Oct. 24. … Jarry will start after Nedeljlovic made 38 saves against the Golden Knights. ... Nylander and Harkins, each a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Samorukov, a defenseman, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Tuesday.