Rangers at Penguins

RANGERS (12-3-1) at PENGUINS (9-8-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Connor Mackey
Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Radim Zohorna
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Alex Nylander
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Dmitri Samorukov
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... Quick is expected to start after Shesterkin made 30 saves Monday. … Fox wore a no-contact jersey in a second straight morning skate but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. ... Rust, a forward, is day to day. ... Hinostroza, who missed a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday because of a lower-body injury, could replace Rust at first-line right wing. … Rakell, usually second-line right wing, is out longer-term after playing 14:30 against Vegas. … Ruhwedel, a defenseman, is week to week after also getting injured Sunday. ... Ludvig will be a game-time decision, potentially returning from a concussion sustained in his NHL debut Oct. 24. … Jarry will start after Nedeljlovic made 38 saves against the Golden Knights. ... Nylander and Harkins, each a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Samorukov, a defenseman, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Tuesday.