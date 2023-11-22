Rangers at Penguins

RANGERS (12-3-1) at PENGUINS (9-8-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Connor Mackey

Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Radim Zohorna

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Alex Nylander

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Dmitri Samorukov

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... Quick is expected to start after Shesterkin made 30 saves Monday. … Fox wore a no-contact jersey in a second straight morning skate but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. ... Rust, a forward, is day to day. ... Hinostroza, who missed a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday because of a lower-body injury, could replace Rust at first-line right wing. … Rakell, usually second-line right wing, is out longer-term after playing 14:30 against Vegas. … Ruhwedel, a defenseman, is week to week after also getting injured Sunday. ... Ludvig will be a game-time decision, potentially returning from a concussion sustained in his NHL debut Oct. 24. … Jarry will start after Nedeljlovic made 38 saves against the Golden Knights. ... Nylander and Harkins, each a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Samorukov, a defenseman, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Tuesday.