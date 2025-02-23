Rangers at Penguins projected lineups

RANGERS (27-25-4) at PENGUINS (23-26-9)
3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Arthur Kaliyev
Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Bryan Rust (illness), Bokondji Imama (upper body)
Status report
Quick could start after Shesterkin allowed five goals on 16 shots before being pulled late in the first period of an 8-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Quick entered to make 14 saves. ... New York adjusted its lines early Saturday, most notably elevating Zibanejad to first-line right wing and bumping Smith to left wing on the fourth, before switching back to the lineup from the start of the game.. ... Rust, a forward, did not play in an 8-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday after becoming ill Friday. ... Blomqvist will likely start. Nedeljkovic allowed five goals on 14 shots before being pulled in the second period Saturday; Blomqvist made 14 saves in relief.