Rangers at Penguins projected lineups

RANGERS (27-25-4) at PENGUINS (23-26-9)

3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Arthur Kaliyev

Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Bryan Rust (illness), Bokondji Imama (upper body)

Status report

Quick could start after Shesterkin allowed five goals on 16 shots before being pulled late in the first period of an 8-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Quick entered to make 14 saves. ... New York adjusted its lines early Saturday, most notably elevating Zibanejad to first-line right wing and bumping Smith to left wing on the fourth, before switching back to the lineup from the start of the game.. ... Rust, a forward, did not play in an 8-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday after becoming ill Friday. ... Blomqvist will likely start. Nedeljkovic allowed five goals on 14 shots before being pulled in the second period Saturday; Blomqvist made 14 saves in relief.