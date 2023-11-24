Latest News

St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats November 24

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Weekes Pluses, Minuses for TNT games Friday

Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 24

On Tap: Oilers try to salvage road trip against Capitals
Maple Leafs John Klingberg injury status update

Klingberg placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall right knee surgery out for season

Hall to have ACL surgery on right knee, out for season for Blackhawks
Chuck Rayner towering presence with Rangers

Rayner was towering presence with Rangers
Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks
2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games

Shesterkin makes 36 saves for New York; Couturier has goal for Philadelphia

Recap: Rangers at Flyers 11.24.23

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA --  Mika Zibanejad scored two goals for the New York Rangers in a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler had two assists for New York (14-3-1), which is 12-1-1 in its past 14 games. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia (10-9-1), which went 0-for-6 on the power play and lost its second straight following a five-game winning streak. Carter Hart made 16 saves.

Zibanejad made it 1-0 45 seconds into the first period when he finished a 2-on-1 rush with Wheeler.

Kreider scored off a Flyers defensive-zone giveaway to make it 2-0 at 1:53.

Zibanejad finished a give-and-go with Wheeler to make it 3-0 at 7:41 of the second period. Zibanejad skated through the middle of the ice and tipped Wheeler's centering pass over Hart.

The New York center has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in his past 13 games against Philadelphia and 12 goals in 14 games against Hart.

Couturier tipped Nick Seeler's point shot to make it 3-1 at 17:39.