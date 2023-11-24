Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games

PHILADELPHIA -- Mika Zibanejad scored two goals for the New York Rangers in a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler had two assists for New York (14-3-1), which is 12-1-1 in its past 14 games. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia (10-9-1), which went 0-for-6 on the power play and lost its second straight following a five-game winning streak. Carter Hart made 16 saves.

Zibanejad made it 1-0 45 seconds into the first period when he finished a 2-on-1 rush with Wheeler.

Kreider scored off a Flyers defensive-zone giveaway to make it 2-0 at 1:53.

Zibanejad finished a give-and-go with Wheeler to make it 3-0 at 7:41 of the second period. Zibanejad skated through the middle of the ice and tipped Wheeler's centering pass over Hart.

The New York center has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in his past 13 games against Philadelphia and 12 goals in 14 games against Hart.

Couturier tipped Nick Seeler's point shot to make it 3-1 at 17:39.