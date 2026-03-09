Rangers at Flyers projected lineups

RANGERS (24-30-8) at FLYERS (29-22-11)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary
Adam Edstrom -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Will Borgen -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Urho Vaakanainen
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Aidan Thompson, Taylor Raddysh, Brendan Brisson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Nikita Grebenkin
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)
Status report
Raddysh is expected to miss two games following the death of the forward's father; Brodzinski will replace him Monday. ... Brisson was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Vaakanainen will play after being scratched for five games. He'll replace Iorio, a defenseman. ... Konecny and Seeler took part in an optional morning skate; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the forward and defenseman each will be a game-time decision, but Konecny is closer to playing than Seeler.