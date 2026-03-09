Rangers at Flyers projected lineups

RANGERS (24-30-8) at FLYERS (29-22-11)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Adam Edstrom -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Will Borgen -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Urho Vaakanainen

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Aidan Thompson, Taylor Raddysh, Brendan Brisson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Nikita Grebenkin

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report

Raddysh is expected to miss two games following the death of the forward's father; Brodzinski will replace him Monday. ... Brisson was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Vaakanainen will play after being scratched for five games. He'll replace Iorio, a defenseman. ... Konecny and Seeler took part in an optional morning skate; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the forward and defenseman each will be a game-time decision, but Konecny is closer to playing than Seeler.