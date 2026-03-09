Rangers at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (24-30-8) at FLYERS (29-22-11)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Adam Edstrom -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Will Borgen -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Urho Vaakanainen

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Aidan Thompson, Taylor Raddysh, Brendan Brisson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Nikita Grebenkin

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report

Raddysh is expected to miss two games following the death of the forward's father; Brodzinski will replace him Monday. ... Brisson was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Vaakanainen will play after being scratched for five games. He'll replace Iorio, a defenseman. ... Konecny and Seeler took part in an optional morning skate; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the forward and defenseman each will be a game-time decision, but Konecny is closer to playing than Seeler.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats behind Sabres-Lightning 8-7 thriller

NHL Status Report: Konecny, Seeler game-time decisions for Flyers against Rangers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Hagel fined maximum for serving as aggressor in Lightning game

NHL On Tap: Mammoth visit Blackhawks, look to stay perfect on road trip

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Star Wears: Oilers award oil worker equipment to player of game

Ingram makes 24 saves, Oilers defeat slumping Golden Knights

Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams, strength of schedule

Color of Hockey: Wong bringing game to new fans with 'Flames TV Chinese'

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year

Cozens contributing to another playoff push for Senators

NHL nationally televised games for week of March 9

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper talks gold medal loss, father’s death with NHL.com

Sabres break tie late, edge Lightning in wild back-and-forth game for 7th straight win