Rangers score 5 straight in 2nd, rally past Senators

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Alexis Lafrenière, Chris Kreider, Jonny Brodzinski and Zac Jones each had a goal and an assist, and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers (30-16-3), who had lost two in a row and nine of their past 13 (4-7-2). Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for his first win since Dec. 15.

The Rangers improved to 9-0-0 in the second half of back tombacks this season; they lost 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Brady Tkachuk and Jakob Chychrun scored, and Claude Giroux recorded his 700th NHL assist for the Senators (18-25-2), who were 3-0-2 in their past five. Mads Sogaard made 10 saves in relief of Joonas Korpisalo, who allowed four goals on 17 shots before being replaced at 8:44 of the second period.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 11:43 of the first period. Claude Giroux stole the puck from New York defenseman K’Andre Miller and left it for Tkachuk, who skated in and slipped it five-hole on Quick.

Chychrun extended it to 2-0 at 1:24 of the second period on the power play, one-timing a seam pass from Drake Batherson from the right slot.

Lafreniere cut it to 2-1 at 5:51 after banking it in off Korpisalo’s left leg from behind the goal line.

Kreider tied it 2-2 at 8:33, beating Korpisalo with a long-range snap shot on the rush. With an assist on the goal, Zibanejad got his 500th point with the Rangers.

Jones gave New York a 3-2 lead at 9:12 after finishing on a cross-slot pass.

Brodzinski made it 4-2 at 11:16 when he tipped a Jones point shot.

Blake Wheeler pushed it to 5-2 at 16:54, tapping in a pass from Zibanejad on a 2-on-1.

Panarin scored into an empty net to make it 6-2 at 17:17 of the third period before Kaapo Kakko scored at 17:52 for the 7-2 final.