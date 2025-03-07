Rangers at Senators projected lineups

RANGERS (31-26-5) at SENATORS (31-25-5)
12:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Calvin de Haan -- Zac Jones
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Fabian Zetterlund -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Ridly Greig -- Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
Soucy, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, could make his Rangers debut. … Kreider, a forward who has missed six games, is on the road trip, but coach Peter Laviolette would not confirm whether he’d play Saturday. … Fox has resumed skating, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Cozens will make his Senators debut after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob-Bernard-Docker on Friday. ... Kleven will be a game-time decision; he was a full participant in practice Friday after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... It is not known whether Zetterlund, acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks for forward Noah Gregor on Friday, will arrive in time to play.