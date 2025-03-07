Rangers at Senators projected lineups

RANGERS (31-26-5) at SENATORS (31-25-5)

12:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider

Calvin de Haan -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Fabian Zetterlund -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Ridly Greig -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

Soucy, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, could make his Rangers debut. … Kreider, a forward who has missed six games, is on the road trip, but coach Peter Laviolette would not confirm whether he’d play Saturday. … Fox has resumed skating, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Cozens will make his Senators debut after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob-Bernard-Docker on Friday. ... Kleven will be a game-time decision; he was a full participant in practice Friday after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... It is not known whether Zetterlund, acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks for forward Noah Gregor on Friday, will arrive in time to play.