Rangers at Senators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444

RANGERS (18-4-1) at SENATORS (9-10-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Blake Wheeler

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Dominik Kubalik

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Artem Zub

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)

Status report

Shesterkin is expected to make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Brodzinski will take Wheeler’s spot on the first line. … Chytil, a center who will miss his 14th straight game, is "skating and progressing," coach Peter Laviolette said. … Kakko, a forward who will miss his fourth consecutive game, is "progressing, but he's at a different spot than 'Fil' right now," Laviolette said. Kakko has yet to resume skating. ... Greig will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ... The Senators are awaiting MRI results on an injury Chabot sustained in a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Coach D.J. Smith said the defenseman felt "some discomfort" Monday. ... Forsberg is expected to make his second straight start; he made 39 saves against Seattle.

