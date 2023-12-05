Rangers at Senators

RANGERS (18-4-1) at SENATORS (9-10-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Blake Wheeler
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Dominik Kubalik
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Artem Zub
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)
Status report
Shesterkin is expected to make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Brodzinski will take Wheeler’s spot on the first line. … Chytil, a center who will miss his 14th straight game, is "skating and progressing," coach Peter Laviolette said. … Kakko, a forward who will miss his fourth consecutive game, is "progressing, but he's at a different spot than 'Fil' right now," Laviolette said. Kakko has yet to resume skating. ... Greig will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ... The Senators are awaiting MRI results on an injury Chabot sustained in a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Coach D.J. Smith said the defenseman felt "some discomfort" Monday. ... Forsberg is expected to make his second straight start; he made 39 saves against Seattle.