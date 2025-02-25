Rangers at Islanders projected lineups

RANGERS (28-25-4) at ISLANDERS (25-24-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Vincent Trocheck-- Jimmy Vesey
Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Chris Kreider (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Scott Perunovich -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Fox did not take part in the Rangers morning skate for personal reasons but will play. ... Kreider will be a game-time decision after the forward was a late scratch for a 5-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... Othmann was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and could play if Kreider cannot. ... Mayfield, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Boqvist will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. ... Martin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.