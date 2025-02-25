Rangers at Islanders projected lineups

RANGERS (28-25-4) at ISLANDERS (25-24-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Vincent Trocheck-- Jimmy Vesey

Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Scott Perunovich -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Fox did not take part in the Rangers morning skate for personal reasons but will play. ... Kreider will be a game-time decision after the forward was a late scratch for a 5-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... Othmann was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and could play if Kreider cannot. ... Mayfield, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Boqvist will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. ... Martin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.