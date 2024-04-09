Rangers at Islanders

RANGERS (53-21-4) at ISLANDERS (35-27-15)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel, Zach Jones
Injured: None
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Hudson Fasching
Injured: None
Status report
Shesterkin is expected to make his seventh start in nine games. ... Roslovic will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday and will replace Rempe, a forward. ... Varlamov will make his fifth start in seven games.