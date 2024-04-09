Rangers at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (53-21-4) at ISLANDERS (35-27-15)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel, Zach Jones

Injured: None

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Hudson Fasching

Injured: None

Status report

Shesterkin is expected to make his seventh start in nine games. ... Roslovic will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday and will replace Rempe, a forward. ... Varlamov will make his fifth start in seven games.

