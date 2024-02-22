Rangers at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (37-16-3) at DEVILS (28-23-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile, Brennan Othmann

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Brendan Smith -- Kevin Bahl

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), John Marino (illness)

Status report

Neither team conducted a morning skate Thursday. ... Panarin and Vesey each is day to day with a lower-body injury. ... Shesterkin is expected to make his fifth start in six games after making 41 saves in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Othmann, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Devils goalie Akira Schmid was assigned to Utica of the AHL and Poulter was recalled from Utica on Wednesday. ... Marino is questionable after the defenseman missed a 6-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and practice Wednesday. ... Vanecek, a goalie, will miss his sixth straight game. ... Daws missed practice Wednesday but is expected to start for the sixth consecutive time.

Latest News

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 22

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey questionable for Rangers against Devils

NHL On Tap: Panthers seek 12th straight road win at Hurricanes

AHL notebook: Bruins prospect Brazeau, Stankoven of Stars among top surprises

McAvoy, Bruins recover after blowing 3-goal lead, defeat Oilers in OT

Matthews becomes fastest U.S.-born player to score 50 goals in season

Matthews sets record with 50th goal, Maple Leafs defeat Coyotes

Gaudreau, Jenner each has 3 points, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Ducks

Super 16: Decisions for general managers prior to Trade Deadline

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy spin: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Flyers adjust to clamp down on Bedard, Blackhawks in much-needed win

Konecny extends point streak to 7, Flyers defeat Blackhawks

Tuch scores short-handed, Sabres rally past Canadiens 

Bedard 'pumped' to face Kane for 1st time when Blackhawks host Red Wings 

Top storylines ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Hanifin, Guentzel decisions