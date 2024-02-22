Rangers at Devils

RANGERS (37-16-3) at DEVILS (28-23-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile, Brennan Othmann

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Brendan Smith -- Kevin Bahl

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), John Marino (illness)

Status report

Neither team conducted a morning skate Thursday. ... Panarin and Vesey each is day to day with a lower-body injury. ... Shesterkin is expected to make his fifth start in six games after making 41 saves in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Othmann, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Devils goalie Akira Schmid was assigned to Utica of the AHL and Poulter was recalled from Utica on Wednesday. ... Marino is questionable after the defenseman missed a 6-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and practice Wednesday. ... Vanecek, a goalie, will miss his sixth straight game. ... Daws missed practice Wednesday but is expected to start for the sixth consecutive time.