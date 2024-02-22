Rangers at Devils

RANGERS (37-16-3) at DEVILS (28-23-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile, Brennan Othmann
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Brendan Smith -- Kevin Bahl
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Colin Miller
Nico Daws
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), John Marino (illness)
Status report
Neither team conducted a morning skate Thursday. ... Panarin and Vesey each is day to day with a lower-body injury. ... Shesterkin is expected to make his fifth start in six games after making 41 saves in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Othmann, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Devils goalie Akira Schmid was assigned to Utica of the AHL and Poulter was recalled from Utica on Wednesday. ... Marino is questionable after the defenseman missed a 6-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and practice Wednesday. ... Vanecek, a goalie, will miss his sixth straight game. ... Daws missed practice Wednesday but is expected to start for the sixth consecutive time.