Rangers at Predators

RANGERS (16-4-1) at PREDATORS (11-11-0)
4:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Dante Fabbro
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: None
Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)
Status report
Quick was the first goalie off of the ice at practice Friday and could start after Shesterkin made 25 saves in a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Carrier is week to week after being injured on a hit by Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov during a 6-1 loss Thursday. ... Saros has started nine of the past 11 games.