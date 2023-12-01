Rangers at Predators

RANGERS (16-4-1) at PREDATORS (11-11-0)

4:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Dante Fabbro

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: None

Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)

Status report

Quick was the first goalie off of the ice at practice Friday and could start after Shesterkin made 25 saves in a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Carrier is week to week after being injured on a hit by Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov during a 6-1 loss Thursday. ... Saros has started nine of the past 11 games.

