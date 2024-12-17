Rangers at Predators projected lineups
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brett Berard
Kaapo Kakko -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Zac Jones -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen – Chad Ruhwedel
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey
Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Artemi Panarin (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Kevin Gravel -- Adam Wilsby
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Roman Josi (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Status report
Panarin, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will miss his second straight game; Kakko will return after he was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … Vaakanainen will make his Rangers debut after being acquired in the trade that sent Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks. … Defensemen Josi, Carrier and Lauzon participated in the morning skate but will not play. … The Predators reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.