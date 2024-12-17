Rangers at Predators projected lineups

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brett Berard

Kaapo Kakko -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Zac Jones -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen – Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey

Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Artemi Panarin (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Kevin Gravel -- Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Roman Josi (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Panarin, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will miss his second straight game; Kakko will return after he was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … Vaakanainen will make his Rangers debut after being acquired in the trade that sent Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks. … Defensemen Josi, Carrier and Lauzon participated in the morning skate but will not play. … The Predators reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.