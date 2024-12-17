Rangers at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (15-14-1) at PREDATORS (8-17-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brett Berard

Kaapo Kakko -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Zac Jones -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen – Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey

Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Artemi Panarin (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Kevin Gravel -- Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Roman Josi (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Panarin, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will miss his second straight game; Kakko will return after he was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … Vaakanainen will make his Rangers debut after being acquired in the trade that sent Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks. … Defensemen Josi, Carrier and Lauzon participated in the morning skate but will not play. … The Predators reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Aho, Hurricanes look to stay hot against Islanders

Stolarz to have knee procedure, out 4-6 weeks for Maple Leafs

He makes NHL history, signs entry-level contract with Jets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Sherwood scores 1st NHL hat trick, Canucks defeat Avalanche

Oilers disappointed by loss to Panthers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin travels with Capitals on road trip

Verhaeghe breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers top Oilers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Stars end Capitals' road winning streak at 10

American Sign Language broadcasters talk Winter Classic in Q&A with NHL.com

Bedard helps NHL, Blackhawks open ball hockey rink as legacy to Winter Classic

Ice truck arrives for Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

3 things learned at Day 1 of United States World Juniors selection camp

Joseph brothers participate in 'awkward family photoshoot' trend

Draisaitl leads 3 Stars of the Week

Oilers aware of 'elephant in the room' for Stanley Cup Final rematch against Panthers