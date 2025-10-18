Rangers at Canadiens projected lineups

RANGERS (2-3-1) at CANADIENS (4-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Conor Sheary -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Zach Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Quick could start; Shesterkin who has started five of the Rangers' first six games, remained on the ice late at their optional morning skate Saturday. … Borgen will play after not practicing Friday because of maintenance. … Guhle, a defenseman, will be out 4-6 weeks; forwards Dach and Laine each is day to day. … Veleno will make his Canadiens debut after being a healthy scratch for the first five games. … Beck was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday; he participated in line rushes with Veleno and Bolduc during Montreal's morning skate.