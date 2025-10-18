Rangers at Canadiens projected lineups

RANGERS (2-3-1) at CANADIENS (4-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Conor Sheary -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Scott Morrow, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Zach Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck
Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Quick could start; Shesterkin who has started five of the Rangers' first six games, remained on the ice late at their optional morning skate Saturday. … Borgen will play after not practicing Friday because of maintenance. … Guhle, a defenseman, will be out 4-6 weeks; forwards Dach and Laine each is day to day. … Veleno will make his Canadiens debut after being a healthy scratch for the first five games. … Beck was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday; he participated in line rushes with Veleno and Bolduc during Montreal's morning skate.