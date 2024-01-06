Rangers at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (26-10-1) at CANADIENS (16-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG 2, NHLN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson -- Sean Monahan -- Jesse Ylonen

Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Mitchell Stephens -- Michael Pezzetta

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper bnody)

Status report

Quick will start after Shesterkin started the previous three games. ... Kakko took part in the Rangers morning skate wearing a red non-contact jersey; the forward will miss his 18th straight game. ... Montembeault will make his third start in four games. ... Kovacevic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch after Montreal dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past three games.

