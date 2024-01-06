Rangers at Canadiens

RANGERS (26-10-1) at CANADIENS (16-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG 2, NHLN
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson -- Sean Monahan -- Jesse Ylonen
Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Mitchell Stephens -- Michael Pezzetta
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper bnody)
Status report
Quick will start after Shesterkin started the previous three games. ... Kakko took part in the Rangers morning skate wearing a red non-contact jersey; the forward will miss his 18th straight game. ... Montembeault will make his third start in four games. ... Kovacevic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch after Montreal dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past three games.