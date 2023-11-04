Rangers at Wild

Status report

Shesterkin, a goalie, will not dress because he was "banged up" coming out of a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, according to Rangers coach Peter Laviolette. ... Quick will start and Domingue was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday to be the backup. ... Fox is out at least 3 1/2 weeks and was placed on long term injured reserve Friday; the defenseman was injured in a collision with Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho during the first period Thursday. ... Chytil was placed on injured reserve Friday after the center left during the second period Thursday. ... Goodrow, a forward, did not travel to be with his wife for the birth of their child. ... Brodzinski and Mackey, a defenseman, each was recalled from the AHL on Friday. ... Gustavsson will make his second straight start. ... Merill, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time this season.