Rangers at Wild
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler
Tyler Pitlick -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Ryan Lindgren
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Scratched: Barclay Goodrow, Connor Mackey
Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Igor Shesterkin (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis
Daemon Hunt -- Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)
Status report
Shesterkin, a goalie, will not dress because he was "banged up" coming out of a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, according to Rangers coach Peter Laviolette. ... Quick will start and Domingue was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday to be the backup. ... Fox is out at least 3 1/2 weeks and was placed on long term injured reserve Friday; the defenseman was injured in a collision with Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho during the first period Thursday. ... Chytil was placed on injured reserve Friday after the center left during the second period Thursday. ... Goodrow, a forward, did not travel to be with his wife for the birth of their child. ... Brodzinski and Mackey, a defenseman, each was recalled from the AHL on Friday. ... Gustavsson will make his second straight start. ... Merill, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time this season.