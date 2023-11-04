Latest News

Maple Leafs try to regroup with Liljegren placed on LTIR
NHL On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll
CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus improving production in WHL
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils
Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins
Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres
Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury
NHL Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks against Panthers
Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Wild shake up lines, power-play units in bid to end skid against Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Ducks coach Cronin fined $25,000 for unprofessional conduct
Avalanche-Golden Knights, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule

Rangers at Wild

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (8-2-0) at WILD (3-5-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler

Tyler Pitlick -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Ryan Lindgren

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Barclay Goodrow, Connor Mackey

Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Igor Shesterkin (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Daemon Hunt -- Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Status report 

Shesterkin, a goalie, will not dress because he was "banged up" coming out of a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, according to Rangers coach Peter Laviolette. ... Quick will start and Domingue was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday to be the backup. ... Fox is out at least 3 1/2 weeks and was placed on long term injured reserve Friday; the defenseman was injured in a collision with Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho during the first period Thursday. ... Chytil was placed on injured reserve Friday after the center left during the second period Thursday. ... Goodrow, a forward, did not travel to be with his wife for the birth of their child. ... Brodzinski and Mackey, a defenseman, each was recalled from the AHL on Friday. ... Gustavsson will make his second straight start. ... Merill, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time this season.