Rangers at Wild projected lineups

RANGERS (27-30-8) at WILD (38-16-12)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba – Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Taylor Raddysh, Brett Berard, Adam Edstrom
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron -- Robby Fabbri
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Bobby Brink (upper body)
Status report
Miller is likely to return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. Rangers coach Mike Sullivan classified the forward as a game-time decision Friday but added that “barring any unforeseeable things, I would anticipate him playing.” … Brink is also a game-time decision; the forward missed a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, his former team, on Thursday.