Rangers at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (27-30-8) at WILD (38-16-12)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere 

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba – Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Taylor Raddysh, Brett Berard, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy 

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron -- Robby Fabbri

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Bobby Brink (upper body)

Status report 

Miller is likely to return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. Rangers coach Mike Sullivan classified the forward as a game-time decision Friday but added that “barring any unforeseeable things, I would anticipate him playing.” … Brink is also a game-time decision; the forward missed a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, his former team, on Thursday.

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