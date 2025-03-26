Fiala scores twice, Kings defeat Rangers for 4th straight win

Phillip Danault also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves for the Kings (40-21-9), who moved two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division.

“I think it’s just a bunch of guys in unison,” said forward Trevor Moore, who returned after missing a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday because of an upper-body injury. “The ‘D’ are playing awesome. The forwards are helping the ‘D’ out. You know, when we’re all playing together, we’re a really hard team to beat. And with the fans in our building, it’s made it a really tough place to play.”

J.T. Miller scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the Rangers (34-32-6), who remained one point behind the Montreal Canadiens, who have two games in hand, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“It gets tiring because I feel like over the last few weeks we’ve been playing some good hockey and still losing,” New York center Mika Zibanejad said. “We find a way to lose.”