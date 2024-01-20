Rangers at Kings

RANGERS (28-14-2) at KINGS (21-13-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; MSG 2, MSG, KCAL

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Nick Bonino, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Quinton Byfield -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Samuel Fagemo

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Quick will start in goal, his first appearance at Crypto.com Arena since the Kings traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1, 2023. Quick played 16 seasons for the Kings, is their all-time leader in wins (370) and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. … Pitlick could return after missing eight games because of a lower-body injury. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, will not play but had an on-ice workout following the morning skate. … Robertson, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Dubois is expected to remain on the wing after he and Byfield swapped lines during a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Rittich will start consecutive games for the first time this season. He made 31 saves against the Predators.