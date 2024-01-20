Rangers at Kings

RANGERS (28-14-2) at KINGS (21-13-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; MSG 2, MSG, KCAL
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Nick Bonino, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Quinton Byfield -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Samuel Fagemo
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Quick will start in goal, his first appearance at Crypto.com Arena since the Kings traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1, 2023. Quick played 16 seasons for the Kings, is their all-time leader in wins (370) and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. … Pitlick could return after missing eight games because of a lower-body injury. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, will not play but had an on-ice workout following the morning skate. … Robertson, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Dubois is expected to remain on the wing after he and Byfield swapped lines during a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Rittich will start consecutive games for the first time this season. He made 31 saves against the Predators.