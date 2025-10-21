Rangers frustration grows with 4th home loss

NEW YORK -- Frustration set in for the New York Rangers after their first three home games, all shutout losses, an NHL record to start a season.

Now, after a fourth loss in as many games at Madison Square Garden this season, 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Monday, when the only difference was they scored one goal as opposed to the zero they got in the first three, the Rangers are letting their frustration out.

Listen to Mika Zibanejad after he was asked if he and the Rangers are entering dangerous territory talking further about the chances they're getting, chances they're not scoring on in their home games.

"OK, say if I ask you the question, what else should I do more than score?" Zibanejad said. "Like, I have to score. Yes, I understand that. But I'm getting the chances. I'd be more worried if we didn't get any chances, if I don't get that chance, if we don't get those chances. It's frustrating for us. It's frustrating for me. How many looks did we have, not just this game, overall? I honestly don't know what else to do. Yeah, I don't know."