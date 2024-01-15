Injured Rangers forward Chytil skates with Jagr in Czechia

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette confirmed Dec. 30 that Chytil was returning home to Czechia to continue his rehab.

"Fil is progressing slowly, this is an opportunity for him to head home, reset, continue to move forward," Laviolette said on Dec. 30. "When he comes back, we'll welcome him back with open arms. I think just from the progression standpoint and things not moving quick it was just a different avenue to try to push things along."

Laviolette also said the Rangers are hopeful Chytil will be able to return this season.

"Again, just where things were at here, we're just trying a different approach, a different avenue," he said on Dec. 30. "This is more just a reset to go home and take a different look at it."

The 24-year-old, who was selected by the Rangers in the first round (No. 21) of the 2017 NHL Draft, has no goals and six assists in 10 games. He has 144 points (64 goals, 80 assists) in 337 NHL games.

Jagr, who is fourth on the NHL all-time goals list with 766, is currently the owner and player for Kladno in the top league in the Czech Republic. The 51-year-old is playing in his 36th professional hockey season. He will have his No. 68 retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 18. He played his first 11 NHL season with the Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup in 1992 and 1993.

The Rangers (27-13-2) ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) on Sunday with a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals. Forward Kappo Kakko, who had missed the previous 21 games with a lower-body injury, returned to the lineup. The Rangers host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG).