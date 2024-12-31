Boqvist scores twice, Panthers recover to top Rangers

Ryan Lindgren, Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers (16-19-1), who have lost four straight, seven of their past eight and 15 of their past 19. Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves.

“That’s where it’s at right now, we did enough to win the game, we did enough to lose the game,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “It is frustrating because you feel that you are doing more good than bad out there. At the end of the day, it’s not the showing on the scoreboard. That’s the business, it’s winning. Not good enough."

Luostarinen gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 3:04 of the first period, redirecting Gustav Forsling’s shot from the left point.

Samoskevich made it 2-0 at 5:21 when Dmitry Kulikov's wrist shot from the top of the left circle deflected in off him over the glove of Shesterkin.

Chytil pulled the Rangers to within 2-1 at 14:25 of the second period, skating into the rebound of Brett Berard's shot in the slot and sliding it five-hole on Bobrovsky.

Lindgren tied it 2-2 at 16:17. Adam Fox sent a shot-pass just inside the blue line to Lindgren, who redirected it past Bobrovsky's right pad as he was cutting through the slot.

Boqvist scored 38 seconds later to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead. He buried a rebound into an open net after Carter Verhaeghe poked free Anton Lundell's wraparound attempt, which was stopped by Shesterkin's left pad.

Kreider tied it again 3-3 at 5:19 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer from the left hash marks on the power play.

“There was good movement on the goal,” Laviolette said about the power play, which was 0-for-20 in the Rangers' previous seven games (two short-handed goals allowed). “There was good movement to spread them out. They are aggressive on the penalty kill. I thought the guys did a good job until they finally found Kreider open."