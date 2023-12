Rangers at Panthers

RANGERS (24-8-1) at PANTHERS (20-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG 2, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Panthers projected lines

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich

Status report

Trouba will play after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury. ... Quick will start after Shesterkin started the past two games; Shesterkin likely will start at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. ... Edstrom, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Bobrovsky will make his fourth straight start and seventh in eight games. ... Stolarz could start against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.