Panarin has 3 points, Rangers win again on road against Red Wings

Quick makes 32 saves, New York improves to 7-1-1 away from home

NYR@DET: Panarin collects pass from Zibanejad and scores

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists as the New York Rangers improved to 7-1-1 on the road with a 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Panarin has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in his last 16 games against the Red Wings. The points were his first since a goal against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 20.

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (7-6-2), who have beaten the Red Wings seven straight times. Mika Zibanejad had two assists and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves.

J.T. Compher scored the lone goal for Detroit (9-6-0). Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

Patrick Kane returned to the Red Wings lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead on Will Cuylle’s power-play goal at 6:46 of the first period. Cuylle trailed the original New York rush before beating Talbot off Zibanejad’s cross-ice pass.

Detroit tied the game 1-1 at 11:06 when Compher took Mason Appleton’s pass from behind the net and put a wrist shot over Quick’s right shoulder.

Michigan native Noah Laba, with dozens of friends and family watching in the stands, made it 2-1 at 4:52 by tapping in Lafreniere’s pass from the edge of the crease. The assist was Lafreniere’s 200th NHL point (93 goals, 107 assists).

Kane nearly had one of the easiest goals of his career after he intercepted Quick’s pass at 9:30 of the second period, but Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider got back to keep him from putting the bouncing puck into the empty net.

Panarin made it 3-1 at 7:29 of the third period, taking a pass from Zibanejad and beating Talbot for his third goal of the season.

Lafreniere’s goal at 8:27 ended his 12-game scoreless drought and gave the Rangers a 4-1 lead for the final.

