Rangers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

RANGERS (9-7-2) at BLUE JACKETS (9-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

Borgen is expected to play after missing practice Friday because of an upper-body injury, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Voronkov, Wood and Fabbro each took part in the Blue Jackets' optional morning skate after missing most or all of practice Friday; Columbus coach Dean Evason said all available players will warm up with decisions to be made pertaining to illness and injuries.