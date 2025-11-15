Rangers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

RANGERS (9-7-2) at BLUE JACKETS (9-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Status report
Borgen is expected to play after missing practice Friday because of an upper-body injury, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Voronkov, Wood and Fabbro each took part in the Blue Jackets' optional morning skate after missing most or all of practice Friday; Columbus coach Dean Evason said all available players will warm up with decisions to be made pertaining to illness and injuries.