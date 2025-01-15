Toews scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Rangers

Toews ended it with a one-timer from the right circle. The goal came after Artturi Lehkonen tied it 2-2 with 1:13 left in the third period, tapping in a rebound at the right post after Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin failed to hold on to a one-timer from Mikko Rantanen during 6-on-5 play.

Parker Kelly also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche (27-17-1), who have won three of their past five games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves.

Sam Carrick had a goal and an assist, and Adam Edstrom also scored for the Rangers (20-20-3), who had won two straight and have points in five in a row (3-0-2). Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves.

Kelly scored to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 4:53 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right circle that went far side past Shesterkin’s blocker.

Carrick tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 11:55. He collected the puck when Cale Makar lost the handle on a shot, skated in alone and deked Blackwood before putting it in at the right post.

Edstrom took a lead pass from Carrick on a 2-on-1 rush and scored with a wrist shot from the slot to put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 9:59 of the second.