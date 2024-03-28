Rangers at Avalanche

RANGERS (48-20-4) at AVALANCHE (46-21-5)

9 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, TVAS-D

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Brandon Scanlin

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Erik Gustafsson (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Parise

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Brandon Duhaime

Jean-Luc Foudy -- Yakov Trenin -- Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren could return after being a full participant in the Rangers morning skate Thursday; he has missed four games. ... Trouba, a defenseman who has missed 10 games, also participated fully in the morning skate. ... Wennberg will return after missing a 6-5 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday for the birth of his first child. … Shesterkin will make his seventh start in nine games. ... New York coach Peter Laviolette said he has some game-time decisions to make. … Georgiev did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate but will start after Annunen made 25 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Nichushkin, a forward, is day to day. ... Foudy was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday.