Rangers at Avalanche

RANGERS (48-20-4) at AVALANCHE (46-21-5)
9 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, TVAS-D
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Chad Ruhwedel
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Brandon Scanlin
Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Erik Gustafsson (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Parise
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Brandon Duhaime
Jean-Luc Foudy -- Yakov Trenin -- Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
Lindgren could return after being a full participant in the Rangers morning skate Thursday; he has missed four games. ... Trouba, a defenseman who has missed 10 games, also participated fully in the morning skate. ... Wennberg will return after missing a 6-5 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday for the birth of his first child. … Shesterkin will make his seventh start in nine games. ... New York coach Peter Laviolette said he has some game-time decisions to make. … Georgiev did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate but will start after Annunen made 25 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Nichushkin, a forward, is day to day. ... Foudy was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday.