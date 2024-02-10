Zibanejad, Rangers recover, top Blackhawks in OT for 4th straight win

Scores at 2:37, Shesterkin makes 28 saves in 1st start since Jan. 26

Recap: Rangers @ Blackhawks 2.9.24

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Mika Zibanejad scored at 2:37 of overtime, and the New York Rangers recovered for a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.

Zibanejad scored on a wrist shot from the right circle after Jason Dickinson tied it 3-3 for Chicago at 18:58 of the third period.

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers (33-16-3), who won their fourth straight. Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves in his first start since January 26.

Shesterkin sat for three straight games in favor of Jonathan Quick.

Nick Foligno and Alex Vlasic scored, and Petr Mrazek made 32 saves for the Blackhawks (14-35-3), who have lost six in a row (0-5-1).

Vlasic gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 2:39 of the first period on a wrist shot, picking up the puck near the top of the left circle after it deflected off the stick of Rangers forward Will Cuylle.

Lafreniere tied it 1-1 at 4:49, taking a pass in the right circle from K’Andre Miller and putting a one-timer past Mrazek.

Kreider gave New York a 2-1 lead a 6:16 when he tipped in a pass from Adam Fox while standing off the crease. The Blackhawks were caught short in their own zone because defenseman Isaak Phillips was pushing forward Boris Katchouk to the bench after Katchouk had a skate blade break while blocking a shot.

Jonny Brodzinski extended it to 3-1 at 9:02 of the second period, tapping in the rebound of Kaapo Kakko’s shot after Mrazek lost control of the puck.

Foligno cut it to 3-2 at 13:37 of the third period after scoring from in front on a rebound of Philipp Kurashev’s shot.

Dickinson tied it 3-3 with 1:02 remaining in the third, scoring on a tip-in of a shot by Seth Jones from the right point.

