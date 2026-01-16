Golden Knights rally late, defeat Maple Leafs on Eichel's OT goal

"Obviously, [my teammates] knew this one meant a little more to me," said Marner, who was traded to Vegas on July 1 after playing his first nine NHL seasons with Toronto. "So, I'm grateful to get the win. A lot of guys put in an effort, and you know, it's a team game out there.

"I think once the puck dropped it just felt like another hockey game out there. Obviously, I know a lot of those guys very well, and I tried to read off some of the plays and some of the things that I think they might do. But it's a competitive game, you always want to try to beat your buddies."

On the overtime goal, Mark Stone had the puck poked away from him by Morgan Rielly on a 2-on-1, but he quickly retrieved it and found the trailing Eichel, who deked to his backhand before lifting a shot past Joseph Woll.

“We’re competing when we don’t have the puck in overtime,” Eichel said. “[Stone] hits a post right there before we score, and we had a few changes. Credit to the whole group. It was a come-from-behind win, and we found a way to get a goal late there.”