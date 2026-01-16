Weiss 2nd woman assistant coach after promotion by Avalanche AHL affiliate

Kim Weiss was promoted to assistant coach of the Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, on Friday.

The 36-year-old joins Seattle Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell as the only women in the NHL or AHL to be a full-time assistant coach. Campbell initially had been hired as an assistant with Coachella Valley, the Kraken's AHL affiliate, in 2022 before joining the NHL staff in 2024.

"Kim has done a great job since joining the Eagles coaching staff, and this is a well-earned promotion," Avalanche assistant general manager and Eagles GM Kevin McDonald said. "We're excited to see her continued contributions to the team's success in the future."

Weiss was hired as Eagles video coach Aug. 7, 2024. Last season they had 94 points (43-21-5-3), tied for the third most in the league, and they reached the Pacific Division Final, where they lost to Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks) in five games.

This season Colorado is second in the Pacific Division with 48 points (22-8-1-3), two points behind Ontario (Los Angeles Kings), but Colorado has played three fewer games.

A native of Potomac, Maryland, Weiss was a guest coach for the Avalanche in 2023-24 and has worked in various capacities at Avalanche development camp for four straight seasons.

Weiss played forward at Trinity College from 2007-11, and was team captain as a junior and senior. She was a first-team All-American and NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) Player of the Year as a senior in 2010-11. As a junior, she helped lead Trinity to an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time. Weiss was a four-time All-NESCAC honoree and remains the Trinity women's hockey team's all-time leading scorer with 108 points (62 goals, 46 assists).

Prior to joining the Avalanche, she was assistant coach for the Trinity College men's hockey team in 2023-24, when it finished runner-up in NCAA Division III. She also has coached the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League and the Washington Pride girls' AAA hockey program.