Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Mammoth edge Stars to push point streak to 6

Mikko Rantanen scored, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars (27-12-9), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).

“They're a really good team, I thought it was a really good hockey game,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “They got a bounce, though, in a pretty good hockey game off a face-off that went up in the air. We had some really good looks. We just couldn't get one through.”

Schmaltz gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 19:53 of the second period, tipping the puck past Oettinger with one hand on his stick off a pass from Marino on the rush.

“We talked about stringing together wins, especially on home ice, and I thought those last few games on home ice were some of our best of the year,” Schmaltz said. “I think just the way we competed, no matter what the score was ... if they get one, whatever, we come back and respond and played hard right until the end, so it was a huge win.”

Rantanen scored a power-play goal at 2:04 of the third period, picking up a rebound off a shot by Wyatt Johnston and beating Vejmelka to tie it 1-1.

“We did a lot of good things in this game,” Stars defenseman Thomas Harley said. “It's a tough league to win in, and teams aren't going to give you anything, so we've got to be able to look just that much better.”

Marino put the Mammoth back in front 2-1 at 4:03. He fired a shot from the point that deflected off Oettinger high in the air, then fell behind the goalie and trickled into the net.