Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NEW YORK --The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced nominations are now open for the ninth annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award™. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted their community, culture, or society.

Named in honor of Willie O’Ree, the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award pays tribute to the former NHL forward who made history on Jan. 18, 1958, as the first Black player to compete in the National Hockey League. Over a professional career spanning 21 years, O’Ree inspired generations through his perseverance, leadership and commitment to inclusion.

NHL partners Hyundai and Discover return as presenting sponsors of the Award in Canada and the United States, respectively. Three finalists and one winner from each country will be selected, and all will be given a prize to be donated to a charity of their choice. New this year, the prize pool has increased – each winner will receive a prize donation of $30,000, and each finalist will receive $10,000, to assist in furthering support across communities.

“The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award celebrates the heroes on and off the ice. Those who use hockey to open doors, foster inclusion, and strengthen their communities,” says Christine Smith, director of marketing of Hyundai Auto Canada. “Willie O’Ree’s courage and determination broke barriers and changed the game forever. This award honors individuals who share that same spirit of resilience and positive change. At Hyundai Canada, we believe in driving progress for humanity, and we are once again proud to recognize these inspiring leaders throughout the nomination process.”

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award reflects O’Ree’s legacy, celebrating individuals who use hockey as a platform to strengthen and uplift their communities. Since the Award’s inception in 2018, the NHL has presented prize donations to 33 finalists and winners in 29 communities across North America.

“This award shines an important spotlight on those who are doing the work, day in and day out, to make hockey more accessible and more meaningful within their communities,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “Willie didn’t just change the game by stepping onto the ice, he changed it by continuing to show up long after that moment. This award reflects that same commitment. The growth we’ve seen since its inception is nothing short of inspiring, and we look forward to continuing to support this initiative.”

The six finalists – a top three in the U.S. and a top three in Canada – will be announced in May 2026. Public voting will then begin to determine one U.S. Award winner and one Canadian Award winner. The winners will be announced in June 2026, and will each receive a $30,000 prize. The four remaining finalists will receive a $10,000 prize. All prize money will be donated to a charity of each finalist and winner’s choice.

Fans looking to nominate a community hero can submit them now at NHL.com/OReeAward. Nominations will be open until Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

O’Ree’s impact on hockey has earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and he is a Member of the Order of Canada, given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.” For more about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, including past winners, see here.