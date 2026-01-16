Backlund has short-handed goal, assist, Flames edge Blackhawks

The Flames tied it 1-1 just 36 second later at 3:14 while on a power play. Sharangovich put in the rebound of a Connor Zary backhand shot from in close after Backlund got a touch on the puck during a net-front scrum for it.

Backlund scored short-handed at 6:05 to give the Flames a 2-1 lead. He stole the puck from Chicago forward Andre Burakovsky near the Flames’ blue line, skated in on a breakaway and scored on the forehand.

“I had a feeling they were going to pass over to that side,” Backlund said. “I interrupted a play … Maybe shoot it first, but he (Knight) came out so far and (I) tried to figure out, I was trying to freeze him and go on the side.”

Matt Coronato scored with a wrist shot into an empty net at 18:59 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar left the game briefly after taking a shot by Burakovsky off his left foot at 12:19 of the third period. He returned to finish the game and was sporting an ice pack in the locker room after the game.

“I’m good,” he said. “That’s just how I’m contributing right now. If that’s the way, then so be it. I’ll eat it, but it was a team effort tonight, it really was.

“Devin (Cooley) is awesome, he really is. He’s just having a blast in net. It’s so much fun to see the success he’s having right now. The boys feel confident with him in the net. He’s been great.”

NOTES: Backlund’s short-handed goal was Calgary’s seventh of the season, tying the Los Angeles Kings for the League lead. … Backlund tied Anders Kallur (19) for the third-most short-handed goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. Only Mats Sundin (31) and Daniel Alfredsson (25) have more. … Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen missed the game because of an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. He is listed as day-to-day. … Forward Connor Bedard (illness) returned to the lineup after missing the game on Monday. He had no points, three shots on goal and was minus-2.