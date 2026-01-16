Backlund has short-handed goal, assist, Flames edge Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Mikael Backlund scored a short-handed goal and had an assist for the Calgary Flames in a 3-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.
“I thought we played with a lot of energy,” Backlund said. “Our special teams were really good tonight, both ways.”
Yegor Sharangovich also had a goal and an assist, and Devin Cooley made 22 saves for the Flames (20-23-4), who had lost five of six. The Flames held the Blackhawks scoreless on the power play in four attempts.
“If there was one thing, I liked that we didn’t give up a lot,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “I think that was important for us because we have been a little bit loose over the last little while in what we’re giving up. I thought our special teams tonight was good. Our scoring on the power play early again was important for us, and our penalty kill did an excellent job. I think it was just a good, hard working road game for us, which we’re pretty pleased with.”
Nick Foligno scored, and Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Blackhawks (19-21-7), who have lost three of four.
“Interesting game,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “It was, kind of, a bit of a weird game. I would say we’ve done a pretty good job of either winning games or putting ourselves in really good position on special teams over the course of the season, and tonight we were minus-2 in special teams. It’s hard to win games in this League without a great amount of firepower when you lose that special teams battle by two like that.”
Foligno opened the scoring for the Blackhawks at 2:38 of the first period, scoring on the second shot on goal of the game. Colton Dach fed the puck to Foligno from the left boards, and Foligno put a wrist shot from the slot past Cooley’s glove.
“Little bit of a scramble near the bench, saw some open ice,” Dach said. “(Foligno) made a good area play and he's always calling for the puck, so (I) heard him, then saw him and just tried to make a play toward him.
“I felt like we had some chances to put the puck in the net and didn't capitalize on that, so that is frustrating in itself. And then when you have a team that's always coming at you with speed and physicality, that's also frustrating.”
The Flames tied it 1-1 just 36 second later at 3:14 while on a power play. Sharangovich put in the rebound of a Connor Zary backhand shot from in close after Backlund got a touch on the puck during a net-front scrum for it.
Backlund scored short-handed at 6:05 to give the Flames a 2-1 lead. He stole the puck from Chicago forward Andre Burakovsky near the Flames’ blue line, skated in on a breakaway and scored on the forehand.
“I had a feeling they were going to pass over to that side,” Backlund said. “I interrupted a play … Maybe shoot it first, but he (Knight) came out so far and (I) tried to figure out, I was trying to freeze him and go on the side.”
Matt Coronato scored with a wrist shot into an empty net at 18:59 of the third period for the 3-1 final.
Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar left the game briefly after taking a shot by Burakovsky off his left foot at 12:19 of the third period. He returned to finish the game and was sporting an ice pack in the locker room after the game.
“I’m good,” he said. “That’s just how I’m contributing right now. If that’s the way, then so be it. I’ll eat it, but it was a team effort tonight, it really was.
“Devin (Cooley) is awesome, he really is. He’s just having a blast in net. It’s so much fun to see the success he’s having right now. The boys feel confident with him in the net. He’s been great.”
NOTES: Backlund’s short-handed goal was Calgary’s seventh of the season, tying the Los Angeles Kings for the League lead. … Backlund tied Anders Kallur (19) for the third-most short-handed goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. Only Mats Sundin (31) and Daniel Alfredsson (25) have more. … Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen missed the game because of an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. He is listed as day-to-day. … Forward Connor Bedard (illness) returned to the lineup after missing the game on Monday. He had no points, three shots on goal and was minus-2.