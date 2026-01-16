Hockey Day in Canada brings back colorful memories

In 1987, Edmonton’s Jari Kurri scored two goals and added five assists to give him 700 career points in the Oilers’ 7-4 road win against Toronto.
And in 1996, Steve Yzerman of the Red Wings became the 22nd player in NHL history to score 500 career goals, his milestone coming in Detroit’s 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Joe Louis Arena. Yzerman, a native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, joined Howe as the second Red Wings player to reach No. 500.
“Simply happiness,” Yzerman would say of his feat. “I was really happy to have the whole thing over with. I didn’t feel relieved at all. I’ve enjoyed the excitement towards it and attention that came with it. It’s something I really enjoyed.”
Yzerman scored his historic goal with a backhand over the shoulder of fellow future Hall of Famer Patrick Roy, in goal for the Avalanche.
Roy will be in Calgary on 2026 Hockey Day in Canada, behind the bench Saturday coaching the Islanders. Yzerman will have a rare Saturday night off, Detroit home to the visiting Senators on Sunday (5 p.m. ET, FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2).
