Hockey Day in Canada brings back colorful memories

“We’ve always known Gordie will be a great defenseman when he slows up too much to continue at right wing,” said Abel, though that never happened. “He hasn’t slowed up that much yet but we happened to need him there tonight.

“This is the first time we’ve used him on a regular defense shift and he was the best defenseman on the ice. He was the only one who hit anybody, too. He shook up (Frank) Mahovlich and (Bert) Olmstead.”

Three years later at Chicago Stadium, the Black Hawks honored ironman goalie Glenn Hall of Humboldt, Saskatchewan for his 500th consecutive game in goal (regular season and playoffs), but it didn’t end well for Mr. Goalie against the visiting Canadiens. Montreal thumped the Black Hawks 7-3 on Jan. 17, 1962, Hall admitting that the ceremony was a distraction.

The date was happier for three forwards:

In 1982, Quebec Nordiques rookie Marian Stastny scored a goal with four assists, his brother Peter Stastny adding a goal and three assists in a 7-5 win against the Jets in Winnipeg. Paul MacLean scored twice for the Jets in a 12-second span in the first period.