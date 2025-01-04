Rangers at Blackhawks projected lineups

RANGERS (17-20-1) at BLACKHAWKS (13-24-2)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Louis Domingue

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

Domingue could make his NHL season debut after Quick made 21 saves in a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … The Blackhawks practiced Saturday with the same line combinations and defensive pairings they used in a 4-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.