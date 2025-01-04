Rangers at Blackhawks projected lineups

RANGERS (17-20-1) at BLACKHAWKS (13-24-2)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Louis Domingue
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan -- TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)
Status report
Domingue could make his NHL season debut after Quick made 21 saves in a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … The Blackhawks practiced Saturday with the same line combinations and defensive pairings they used in a 4-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.