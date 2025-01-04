Rangers at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (17-20-1) at BLACKHAWKS (13-24-2)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Louis Domingue

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

Domingue could make his NHL season debut after Quick made 21 saves in a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … The Blackhawks practiced Saturday with the same line combinations and defensive pairings they used in a 4-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Wedgewood will 'miss some time' for Avalanche with injury

Team USA, Ohio State women’s hockey honor Gaudreau with jerseys

Matthews to return from upper-body injury for Maple Leafs against Bruins

Ovechkin gets No. 872, Capitals score 7 against Rangers

Wiesblatt introduces himself to Predators fans using sign language before NHL debut

Bedard, Blackhawks beginning to blossom under Sorensen

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 872, now 23 from breaking NHL record

Bennett fined $5,000 for actions in Panthers game

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Bruins in Atlantic Division showdown

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 4

Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid

Draisaitl scores late to extend point streak to 13, lift Oilers past Ducks

Blackhawks hold off Canadiens, stop losing streak at 5

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Panthers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout