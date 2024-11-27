Rangers at Hurricanes projected lineups

RANGERS (12-7-1) at HURRICANES (15-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brett Berard -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Adam Edstrom -- Kaapo Kakko -- Reilly Smith
Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Chytil and Kreider each is day to day; the forwards participated in the morning skate but neither will play. Chytil will miss his sixth straight game, Kreider his second. ... Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Matt Rempe, a forward, was returned to Hartford. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday.