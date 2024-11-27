Rangers at Hurricanes projected lineups

By NHL.com
RANGERS (12-7-1) at HURRICANES (15-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brett Berard -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Adam Edstrom -- Kaapo Kakko -- Reilly Smith

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Spencer Martin

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Chytil and Kreider each is day to day; the forwards participated in the morning skate but neither will play. Chytil will miss his sixth straight game, Kreider his second. ... Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Matt Rempe, a forward, was returned to Hartford. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday.

