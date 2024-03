Rangers at Hurricanes

RANGERS (42-18-4) at HURRICANES (39-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Ryan Lindgren --Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Erik Gustafsson

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesper Fast -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers, who defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Monday, did not hold a morning skate. … Brodzinski could replace Rempe, a forward suspended four games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. ... Guentzel could make his Hurricanes debut after he was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. He has not played since Feb. 14 because of an upper-body injury.