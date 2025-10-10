Rangers shut out Sabres, give Sullivan 1st win as coach

Alexis Lafreniere and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (1-1-0), who lost 3-0 in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Sullivan was hired by New York on May 2 after coaching the Penguins for the previous 10 seasons.

Alex Lyon made 29 saves for the Sabres, who were playing their season opener.

Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 11:43 of the first period when he collected a loose puck at the right post and tucked it in behind Lyon.

Carson Soucy made it 2-0 at 14:46 of the third period, beating Lyon blocker side from the left circle.

Miller deflected Braden Schneider’s point shot for a 3-0 lead at 17:11, and Adam Fox added an empty-net goal 14 seconds later for the 4-0 final at 17:25.

New York center Vincent Trocheck left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.