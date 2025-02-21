Rangers at Sabres projected lineups

RANGERS (27-24-4) at SABRES (22-27-5)
5:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Reilly Smith -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Will Cuylle
Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
Shesterkin could start after recovering from an upper-body injury sustained in a collision with Penguins forward Philip Tomasino duing a 3-2 loss Feb. 7. … Greenway is expected to return after missing 23 games with a middle-body injury. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, could be available to play following a two-game absence. … Malenstyn is expected to be back in the lineup after exiting a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 4 with back spasms and missing practices, as well as a 6-4 loss at the Nashville Predators on Feb. 8 prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.