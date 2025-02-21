Rangers at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (27-24-4) at SABRES (22-27-5)

5:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Reilly Smith -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Will Cuylle

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

Shesterkin could start after recovering from an upper-body injury sustained in a collision with Penguins forward Philip Tomasino duing a 3-2 loss Feb. 7. … Greenway is expected to return after missing 23 games with a middle-body injury. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, could be available to play following a two-game absence. … Malenstyn is expected to be back in the lineup after exiting a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 4 with back spasms and missing practices, as well as a 6-4 loss at the Nashville Predators on Feb. 8 prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

