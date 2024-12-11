Rangers at Sabres projected lineups

RANGERS (14-12-1) AT SABRES (11-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers are not expected to make any lineup changes after a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman, continued to skate in a noncontact jersey. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. … Samuelsson is expected to return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. … Bryson could be scratched with Samuelsson’s return. The defenseman has played 17 straight games since being scratched for the first 11 of the season.