Rangers at Sabres projected lineups

RANGERS (14-12-1) AT SABRES (11-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers are not expected to make any lineup changes after a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman, continued to skate in a noncontact jersey. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. … Samuelsson is expected to return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. … Bryson could be scratched with Samuelsson’s return. The defenseman has played 17 straight games since being scratched for the first 11 of the season.