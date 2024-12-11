Rangers at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (14-12-1) AT SABRES (11-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers are not expected to make any lineup changes after a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman, continued to skate in a noncontact jersey. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. … Samuelsson is expected to return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. … Bryson could be scratched with Samuelsson’s return. The defenseman has played 17 straight games since being scratched for the first 11 of the season.

Latest News

Bonderman dies at 82, led ownership group that brought hockey to Seattle

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Necas in Art Ross Trophy race during fast start

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Wild owner Leipold talks Kaprizov contract, hot start in Q&A with NHL.com

NHL On Tap: Sabres host Rangers, look to end 7-game skid

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Barkov stays hot, Panthers edge Kraken in shootout

Wild tie it late, defeat Utah in shootout

Draisaitl gets goal, assist, Oilers edge Lightning for 3rd win in row

Mailbag: Jets' up-and-down start; importance of winning division

Scheifele, Connor each has 3 points, Jets cruise past Bruins

Panthers see growth in season-ticket sales, TV viewership after Stanley Cup win

MacKinnon powering Avalanche resurgence

Huberdeau, Rooney help Flames hand Predators 8th straight loss

Kakko playing 'way better' for Rangers, will represent Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off