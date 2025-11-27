Rangers at Bruins projected lineups

RANGERS (12-11-2) at BRUINS (14-11-0)
1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: Jonathan Quick (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Matej Blumel -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Alex Steeves -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Scott Morrow has been recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and Connor Mackey has been assigned to Hartford. ... The Rangers lead the NHL in road wins (10) and are tied with points on the road (21). … Geekie is second in the NHL with 17 goals, one behind Nathan McKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Geekie has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in his last 11 games.