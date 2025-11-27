Rangers at Bruins projected lineups

RANGERS (12-11-2) at BRUINS (14-11-0)

1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: Jonathan Quick (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Matej Blumel -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Scott Morrow has been recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and Connor Mackey has been assigned to Hartford. ... The Rangers lead the NHL in road wins (10) and are tied with points on the road (21). … Geekie is second in the NHL with 17 goals, one behind Nathan McKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Geekie has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in his last 11 games.