Rangers at Bruins projected lineups

RANGERS (20-19-6) at BRUINS (23-19-2)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

J.T. Miller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Gabe Perreault -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Justin Dowling, Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (injured reserve), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Status report

Laba is expected to return and center the third line after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Quick allowed four goals on 16 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. ... Hampus Lindholm is eligible to come off injured reserve Sunday; the defenseman skated Friday and remains day to day.