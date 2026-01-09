Rangers at Bruins projected lineups

RANGERS (20-19-6) at BRUINS (23-19-2)
1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Justin Dowling, Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (injured reserve), Jordan Harris (ankle)
Status report
Laba is expected to return and center the third line after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Quick allowed four goals on 16 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. ... Hampus Lindholm is eligible to come off injured reserve Sunday; the defenseman skated Friday and remains day to day.