Latest News

NHL Buzz News and Notes October 12

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL On Tap News and Notes October 12

NHL On Tap: Red Wings, Devils in national spotlight
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Calgary fueled by Chris Snows memory in opening-night win

Flames 'fueled' by Snow's memory in opening-night win against Jets
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Rantanen has 4 points for Avalanche in win against Kings
Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks ease past Oilers

Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks ease past Oilers in season opener
Lindholm, Flames recover to defeat Jets in season opener

Lindholm, Flames recover to defeat Jets in season opener
Matthews powers Maple Leafs to win in season opener

Matthews comes up big for Maple Leafs when it matters most
Bedard scores first NHL goal for Blackhawks

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in 2nd game for Blackhawks
Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
AHL notebook: first-round draft picks set to make debut

AHL notebook: 1st-round draft picks set to make debut
Ovechkin eyes playoffs, not Gretzky record this season

Ovechkin chasing playoffs this season, will worry about Gretzky record later

Rangers at Sabres

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (0-0-0) at SABRES (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG, SN1

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Victor Olofsson

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin 

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Eric Comrie, Tyson Jost, Jacob Bryson 

Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Levi was in the starter's crease during the Sabres morning skate and is expected to start. ... Benson will make his NHL debut. … Savoie, a center, and Quinn, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Monday.