Rangers at Sabres

RANGERS (0-0-0) at SABRES (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG, SN1
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Victor Olofsson
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Eric Comrie, Tyson Jost, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
Levi was in the starter's crease during the Sabres morning skate and is expected to start. ... Benson will make his NHL debut. … Savoie, a center, and Quinn, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Monday.