Rangers at Sabres

RANGERS (0-0-0) at SABRES (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG, SN1

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Victor Olofsson

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Eric Comrie, Tyson Jost, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Levi was in the starter's crease during the Sabres morning skate and is expected to start. ... Benson will make his NHL debut. … Savoie, a center, and Quinn, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Monday.