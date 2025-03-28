Rangers at Ducks projected lineups
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Jonny Brodzinski
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Brett Leason
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)
Status report
Rempe is week to week; the forward was injured during a 3-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Carrick will return after missing the game Tuesday for the birth of his son. ... Vaakanainen will enter the lineup for Jones after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Zegras missed practice Thursday because of an illness but attended the optional morning skate Friday.