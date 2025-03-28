Rangers at Ducks projected lineups

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Brett Leason

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Status report

Rempe is week to week; the forward was injured during a 3-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Carrick will return after missing the game Tuesday for the birth of his son. ... Vaakanainen will enter the lineup for Jones after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Zegras missed practice Thursday because of an illness but attended the optional morning skate Friday.