Islanders at Jets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (25-15-5) at JETS (17-22-5)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Cole McWard, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter
Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Morgan Barron (upper body), Colin Miller (lower body)
Status report
The Islanders held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … MacLean will play in place of Tsyplakov, a forward. … Pionk will be a game-time decision; he played 22:56 in a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday after missing a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Miller is expected to miss at least the next three games; the defenseman left in the first period Sunday after receiving a hard check by Devils forward Arseny Gritsyuk. ... Schenn will enter the lineup in Miller's place.