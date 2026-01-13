Islanders at Jets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (25-15-5) at JETS (17-22-5)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Cole McWard, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Morgan Barron (upper body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … MacLean will play in place of Tsyplakov, a forward. … Pionk will be a game-time decision; he played 22:56 in a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday after missing a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Miller is expected to miss at least the next three games; the defenseman left in the first period Sunday after receiving a hard check by Devils forward Arseny Gritsyuk. ... Schenn will enter the lineup in Miller's place.