Capitals storm back to defeat Islanders in OT

Chychrun wins it at 1:20, Washington rallies from down 2 in 3rd; Holmstrom scores twice for New York

Islanders at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Jakob Chychrun scored at 1:20 of overtime, and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Friday.

Chychrun entered the zone and put a wrist shot past Semyon Varlamov from the top of the slot.

Tom Wilson scored two goals, and Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists and for the Capitals (16-6-1), who have won three straight. Connor McMichael had three assists, Chychrun also had an assist, and Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

Simon Holmstrom scored twice, and Anders Lee had a goal and two assists for the Islanders (8-10-6), who have lost three in a row and six of seven (1-4-2). Bo Horvat had two assists, and Varlamov made 21 saves.

Washington trailed 4-2 entering the third period.

Strome pulled the Capitals within 4-3 on the power play at 1:20, scoring on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle on a power play.

Wilson tied it 4-4 at 7:24 on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 3:36 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot over Thompson’s left shoulder from the right circle.

Nic Dowd tied it 1-1 at 4:50 when skated behind the net, took a pass from Ivan Miroshnichenko at the right side and slid a backhand past Varlamov.

Wilson gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 12:10 when he completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence by scoring from the slot off passes from McMichael and Strome.

Lee tied it 2-2 at 1:15 of the second period when he redirected Noah Dobson’s shot past Thompson.

John Carlson appeared to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 14:05 during a delayed penalty, but the goal was overturned after the Islanders challenged for goaltender interference.

Kyle MacLean put New York ahead 3-2 at 16:28, converting a pass across the slot from Horvat.

Holmstrom extended it to 4-2 at 18:09 when scored in the slot with a deflection of Dennis Cholowski’s shot from the left point.

