WASHINGTON -- Dylan Strome scored a power-play goal 1:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.
Strome scores in OT, Capitals defeat Islanders
Lapierre has goal, assist; Horvat point streak ends at 11 for New York
Strome received a pass from Alex Ovechkin and scored on a screened wrist shot from between the circles. The goal was upheld after the NHL Situation Room initiated a video review for a missed stoppage and determined that Tom Wilson contacted the puck at or below the normal height of his shoulders at 1:13.
“It’s a great shot, shooting through that screen,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “Wilson does an unbelievable job on the screen there to make a goaltender that has been fantastic not be able to see that and shoot through it.”
Hendrix Lapierre had a goal and an assist, and Joel Edmundson scored his first goal for the Capitals (16-9-4), who have points in six of their past seven. Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.
“We may not score the most goals right now, or this season so far, but we're finding ways to win tight games,” said Strome, who leads Washington in goals (13) and points (19). “I think it's a good look on us when we can win these 2-1, 3-2, 1-0 type games.”
Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders (15-8-9), who defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday. Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves.
“I thought we got better as the game went on,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “Our start wasn’t good enough, so we’ve got to fix that in these back-to-back situations, but we stuck with it, and we got another good goaltending performance as we usually do every night.”
Bo Horvat had his career-long point streak end at 11 games (17 points; eight goals, nine assists).
Lee tied the game 2-2 at 12:02 of the third period, converting on a Washington turnover and deking forehand to backhand on Kuemper.
“That’s a big point,” said Lee, the Islanders captain. “Obviously would have loved to get two, but considering the circumstances, how the game was going, how we were feeling ... it wasn’t our best game, but we found a way to end the game 2-2 and give ourselves a chance in overtime. You’re going to have nights where you’ve got to find a way just to tie it up and give yourself a chance at the end.”
Lapierre gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the first period with a one-timer from the slot. He was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and added to the lineup when forward Connor McMichael was scratched late due to an illness.
“[Lapierre] was great,” Strome said. “He was controlling the puck. He made some good plays. … He goes down to the AHL and gets some confidence and scores.”
Fasching tied it 1-1 at 1:03 of the second period, getting to a loose puck behind the net and scoring five-hole on a wraparound.
Edmundson made it 2-1 with a one-timer from the point at 13:12, his first goal since being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on July 1.
NOTES: Ovechkin (39 points) tied Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin for the second-most overtime points in NHL history behind Sidney Crosby (43). Ovechkin’s career-long goal drought reached 14 games. … Washington (8-0-2) is one of two teams (Florida Panthers) yet to lose in regulation when scoring first this season. … New York is 4-9 in games decided in overtime and 0-2-3 in the second game of a back-to-back. … Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko, Washington’s first-round pick (No. 20) in the 2022 NHL Draft, played 10:14 and had two shots on goal in his debut.