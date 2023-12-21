Strome scores in OT, Capitals defeat Islanders

Hendrix Lapierre had a goal and an assist, and Joel Edmundson scored his first goal for the Capitals (16-9-4), who have points in six of their past seven. Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

“We may not score the most goals right now, or this season so far, but we're finding ways to win tight games,” said Strome, who leads Washington in goals (13) and points (19). “I think it's a good look on us when we can win these 2-1, 3-2, 1-0 type games.”

Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders (15-8-9), who defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday. Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves.

“I thought we got better as the game went on,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “Our start wasn’t good enough, so we’ve got to fix that in these back-to-back situations, but we stuck with it, and we got another good goaltending performance as we usually do every night.”