Ovechkin frustrated, but confident goals will come despite 13-game drought

ARLINGTON, Va. – Mired in the longest goal-scoring drought of his 19-season NHL career, Alex Ovechkin is searching for answers just like everyone else around the hockey world.

The Washington Capitals left wing hasn’t scored a goal in 13 consecutive games and has five goals in 28 games this season heading into a visit from the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS). That’s strange territory for the 38-year-old, who is second in NHL history with 827 goals.

So, what’s going on?

“I don’t know,” Ovechkin told NHL.com on Wednesday. “Some luck. I have chances, I have pretty good chances, but sometimes it’s just a period of maybe you hold the stick too tight because you didn’t score or something. But I think overall, sooner or later it’s going to happen, and everything is going to go in.”

Ovechkin has remained 67 goals behind Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 since he last scored against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 18. That record felt well within his reach after he scored his 801st and 802nd goals against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 23, 2022, to move past Gordie Howe (801) into second on the NHL goals list and finished last season with 42 goals -- his League-record 13th season with at least 40 goals.



But the goals haven’t come easy this season for Ovechkin and Washington, which is 30th in the NHL in averaging 2.39 goals per game. Ovechkin has scored the fewest goals through the first 28 games of a season of his career and he’s on pace to finish with 15. He’s never scored fewer than 32 goals (2010-11) in an 82-game season.



Ovechkin has five assists and 46 shots on goal during his 13-game drought, which surpasses his previous long of 10 games without a goal from Feb. 22 – March 12, 2017.

“I think it’s frustration for me, I think frustration for everybody,” he said. “You can see we don’t score as many goals as we used to score, and I don’t know if you’re going to blame the system or whatever. We play hockey. We have to create chances. We have to create opportunities for yourself and for your teammates to set it up and have a good chance.”

The Capitals (15-9-4) have been able overcome their scoring woes with strong goaltending and team defense that has them seventh in the Eastern Conference with a .607 points percentage. Ovechkin has had a hand in that success.

He is third on the Capitals with 17 points, behind linemates Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson with 18 each.

“He’s had a very high offensive impact at the same time he’s not scoring, which I wouldn’t say too many people would’ve anticipated,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. “But you know him. He can defy all odds and pull something out pretty quickly. But I think he’s done a great job of keeping his head down and going with what’s happening and, obviously, the team is doing well and that’s a big factor in happiness for everyone, too.”

If it was a choice between winning and scoring goals, Ovechkin’s answer would be easy.

“The most important thing is we collect the points, and we win the games,” he said. “I’d rather be in a playoff spot than score 20 goals and you’re out of contention.”

Ovechkin knows he’s expected to score goals, though.

“Yeah. That’s my job,” Ovechkin said. “If I don’t score, then I have do some different things to help the team to win, and I think everybody in this time right now knows who we are and how we have to play.”

Of Ovechkin’s five goals, he’s scored one 5-on-5, one 4-on-4, one on the power play and two into empty nets. His 4.8 shooting percentage (on a team-leading 104 shots on goal) is down significantly from 14.3 last season and his career average of 12.8.

Among the 31 players in the NHL with at least 100 shots on goal, only Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers (five goals in 31 games after scoring 40 last season) has a lower shooting percentage at 4.5 percent.