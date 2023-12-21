Strome thriving as clutch scorer for surprising Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Dylan Strome was already in the Washington Capitals locker room when officials in the NHL Situation Room were reviewing his power-play goal 1:41 into overtime that would eventually stand as the winner in a 3-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday.
But that doesn’t mean Strome was fully confident that the goal was going to count before the official ruling was announced that Capitals forward Tom Wilson had not knocked the puck down with a high stick before the goal was scored.
“We came back off here and our coaches said it was a good goal,” Strome said. “You never know when you take that long, and you're kind of thinking about it a little bit -- a lot, actually. The rule is the shoulder [height] when it’s not on net, so I don't know if that was on net or not, but we'll take it. A goal’s a goal.”
It was the forward’s second overtime goal of the season, third game-winner and the center’s team-leading 13th goal overall. With the Capitals ranked 30th in the NHL in scoring at 2.41 goals per game, Strome’s scoring has been an essential to their success.
Alex Ovechkin had the primary assist on Strome’s overtime goal and had five shots on goal but went without scoring a goal for the 14th consecutive game, extending the longest drought of his 19-season NHL career.
Despite Ovechkin being stuck on five goals for the season -- his lowest output through 29 games of his career -- Washington is 16-9-4 and holds the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Capitals are also only three points behind the Philadelphia Flyers and Islanders, who are tied for second in the Metropolitan Division, with two games in hand on the Flyers and three on the Islanders.
But who knows where they would be without Strome?
“He’s been huge and filling the net,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. “But also a lot of clutch goals, a lot of big moments and that’s what you want out of him. Obviously, he’s capable of it but, yeah, he’s having a great year.”