Islanders at Capitals projected lineups

ISLANDERS (4-5-1) at CAPITALS (6-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN1, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov --Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Calum Ritchie

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Sourdif

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body), Ethen Frank (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Barzal is expected to return; he was a healthy scratch Thursday for disciplinary reasons after arriving late for the team’s morning skate that day. … New York recalled Ritchie, a center, from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday, and loaned defenseman Marshall Warren to Bridgeport. ... Strome could return; the center skated in a regular jersey Friday after missing a 1-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Frank, a forward who left in the third period Tuesday, was placed on injured reserve.